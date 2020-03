     And the winners are…

HUNDREDS of students from 29 schools across the island gathered at Karl Hendrickson Auditorium last weekend, Friday and Saturday February 28 and 29, for the NCB Foundation-sponsored FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) Jamaica National Robotics Competition. Click here to read full story

——————————————————————

TURN US ON! - G98.7FM.com LISTEN NOW



FOLLOW US! - TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | MIXCLOUD

LIKE US! - FACEBOOK