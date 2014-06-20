LISTEN LIVE NOW
ON AIR NOW
The Spex Drive with SPEX
And the winners are…March 10, 2020
HUNDREDS of students from 29 schools across the island gathered at Karl Hendrickson Auditorium last weekend, Friday and Saturday February 28 and 29, for the NCB Foundation-sponsored FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) Jamaica National Robotics Competition. Click here to read full story
TURN US ON! - G98.7FM.com LISTEN NOW
——————————————————————
TURN US ON! - G98.7FM.com LISTEN NOW
FOLLOW US! - TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | MIXCLOUD
LIKE US! - FACEBOOKBack to the Sports