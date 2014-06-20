LISTEN LIVE NOW
ON AIR NOW
G Drive with Kerry Lee Crawford
Australian Open: Barty beats Kvitova to reach semi-finals – best shots
0 COMMENTS
Watch the best shots as Ashleigh Barty battles past Petra Kvitova to become the first Australian woman to reach the semi-finals at her home Grand Slam for 36 years. Click here to read full story
TURN US ON! - G98.7FM.com LISTEN NOW
——————————————————————
TURN US ON! - G98.7FM.com LISTEN NOW
FOLLOW US! - TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | SOUNDCLOUD
LIKE US! - FACEBOOKBack to the NEWS