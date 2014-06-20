LISTEN LIVE NOW
Australian Open: Barty beats Kvitova to reach semi-finals – best shots

     Australian Open: Barty beats Kvitova to reach semi-finals – best shots

Watch the best shots as Ashleigh Barty battles past Petra Kvitova to become the first Australian woman to reach the semi-finals at her home Grand Slam for 36 years. Click here to read full story

