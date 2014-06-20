LISTEN LIVE NOW
ON AIR NOW
Your Eveinings With Bonde with MC Bonde
MC Bonde
G98.7FM > Sports > Be the best version of yourself, Tapia tells students

     Be the best version of yourself, Tapia tells students

February 25, 2020
United States Ambassador to Jamaica Ambassador Donald Tapia was a guest of the Wolmer's Trust high schools on Febraury 6, as part of the instituions' ongoing Chairman's Forum.The forum, a series of inspirational and motivational talks for sixth form students, is hosted by school board Chairman Milton Samuda. In a candid speech in which he urged the students to be the best version of themselves, Ambassador Tapia shared a little of his life story and... Click here to read full story

——————————————————————

TURN US ON! - G98.7FM.com LISTEN NOW

FOLLOW US! - TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | MIXCLOUD

LIKE US! - FACEBOOK

Back to the Sports
Related posts