     Be the best version of yourself, Tapia tells students

Be the best version of yourself, Tapia tells studentsFebruary 25, 2020
United States Ambassador to Jamaica Ambassador Donald Tapia was a guest of the Wolmer's Trust high schools on Febraury 6, as part of the instituions' ongoing Chairman's Forum.The forum, a series of inspirational and motivational talks for sixth form students, is hosted by school board Chairman Milton Samuda. In a candid speech in which he urged the students to be the best version of themselves, Ambassador Tapia shared a little of his life story and... Click here to read full story
Back to the Sports