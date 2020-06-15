Black Lives Matter: IBN Press Release

BLACK LIVES MATTER – Equality & Justice

Everyone MAN, WOMAN and CHILD on this earth is EQUAL.

WE ALL HAVE THAT FROM BIRTH!

We were all made EQUALLY PERFECT!

Some men and women have cultivated IMPERFECTIONS in THEMSELVES!

A white child at birth sees no differences, knows no differences.

It IS the imperfection in society that ensures they go on to live a life of privilege and that some

grow up to perpetrate INJUSTICE against Blacks!

Racism is only my problem BECAUSE OF YOU! NOT because of ME!

Who are you to instill a sense of “lesser than” when the Almighty and Righteous whom YOU

ALL pray to have made US ALL EQUAL?

Psalm 89:14 is clear:

“RIGHTEOUSNESS and JUSTICE are the FOUNDATION of your throne”

The quality of being JUST, RIGHTEOUSNESS, EQUITABLENESS or MORAL RIGHTNESS!

RACISM deprive US of JUSTICE, OUR RIGHTS, EQUALITY AND OUR MORALITY

RACISM deprives us as Blacks of the RIGHT to LIFE!

It deprives us of the RIGHT to stop second guessing ourselves whenever we see a cop in our

rear-view mirror!

It deprives us of our RIGHT to shop in comfort without FEELING we are being watched!

It deprives us of our RIGHT against emotional, social, economic, verbal, physical and all forms of

abuse and oppression from:

✓ our neighbors and strangers

✓ bosses and co-workers

✓ landlords and tenants

✓ teachers and students

✓ preachers and parishioners

✓ institutions such as banks, schools, courts, and our own governments

✓ and even our own family!

WHAT WE DEMAND IS EQUAL RIGHTS AND JUSTICE!

JUS……..TICE:

JUS’ TRANSFORMATIVE IMPLEMENTATION OF COLLECTIVE EQUALITY

There should be no NEED to march BLACK LIVES MATTER!

IF YOU BELIEVE BLACK LIVES MATTER……. ACT LIKE IT!

IF YOU BELIEVE “ALL” LIVES MATTER…….. THEN ACT LIKE IT

Delford Blythe

Managing Partner and Director

Intercity Broadcasting Network Inc.

Contact: 416-993-1315

dblythe@g987fm.com