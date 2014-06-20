LISTEN LIVE NOW
     Carib Cash reports $1.5 million support to education

February 3, 2020
Loan company Caribcash Jamaica has reported that over the last three years, it has invested over $1.5 million in education in the country through school graduation sponsorships, donations, and partnership initiatives to help enhance the lives of students and the wider community. Click here to read full story

