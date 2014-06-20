LISTEN LIVE NOW
Celtic 1-3 Copenhagen (2-4 agg): Scottish champions out of Europa League
Celtic suffer a shock Europa League last-32 exit after three goals in the final seven minutes of a dramatic - and self-inflicted - defeat by Copenhagen. Click here to read full story
