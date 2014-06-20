LISTEN LIVE NOW
Coronavirus: Lord's groundsman continues to work all hours despite season delay
Lord's should have hosted the start of a new County Championship season this weekend, but groundsman Karl McDermott is one of just a few still allowed inside the Home of Cricket. Click here to read full story

