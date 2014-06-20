LISTEN LIVE NOW
Coronavirus: LPGA Tour on hold until majority can play
The LPGA Tour will not resume after the coronavirus pandemic until the majority of international players are able to compete in tournaments, said commissioner Mike Whan. Click here to read full story
