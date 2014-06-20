LISTEN LIVE NOW
ON AIR NOW
Mark and Jem with Mark & Jem
Mark and Jem
G98.7FM > NEWS > David Beckham, LeBron James & Justin Bieber – Meet 'the GOAT' of hat making

     David Beckham, LeBron James & Justin Bieber – Meet 'the GOAT' of hat making

0 COMMENTS
Alberto Hernandez has designed hats for LeBron James, David Beckham and Miley Cyrus. Now the LA artist has an "extreme" hat for his wildest client - Carolina Panthers’ quarterback Cam Newton. Click here to read full story

——————————————————————

TURN US ON! - G98.7FM.com LISTEN NOW

FOLLOW US! - TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | SOUNDCLOUD

LIKE US! - FACEBOOK

Back to the NEWS

Comments are closed.