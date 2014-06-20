LISTEN LIVE NOW
Derby County 4-2 Northampton: Wayne Rooney to face former side Manchester United after Rams win
Wayne Rooney will face former side Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round after Derby beat Northampton in a fourth-round replay. Click here to read full story
