Doug Ford Reveals Plans for Stage 3 Reopening

Premier Doug Ford has unveiled plans to move forward to the next stage of the province’s reopening plan.

He says Ontario will enter Stage 3 through a regional approach like it did when entering Stage 2.

Large public gatherings such as concerts and sporting events will continue to be restricted.

Meantime, Ontario health officials reported 116 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths today, as the downward trend continues in the province. There are now 1,454 active cases of novel coronavirus infection in Ontario, with 2,722 deaths and 32,663 recovered patients.

Image Source: TheStar.ca