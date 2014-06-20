     Eat'n eggs – Jermaine Eaton and JSE Farms laying gold

LISTEN LIVE NOW
December 17, 2019
As a child, Jermaine Eaton would only eat eggs. Concerned about his health, his mother Sharon Eaton quit her job to focus on her child's well-being. But her egg purchases soon become a financial strain, so she decided to start a layer bird farm, thus giving birth to the family's bread and butter — JSE Farms. Click here to read full story

