     Eat'n eggs – Jermaine Eaton and JSE Farms laying gold

LISTEN LIVE NOW
ON AIR NOW
Mark and Jem with Mark & Jem
Eat'n eggs – Jermaine Eaton and JSE Farms laying goldDecember 17, 2019
As a child, Jermaine Eaton would only eat eggs. Concerned about his health, his mother Sharon Eaton quit her job to focus on her child's well-being. But her egg purchases soon become a financial strain, so she decided to start a layer bird farm, thus giving birth to the family's bread and butter — JSE Farms. Click here to read full story
TURN US ON! - G98.7FM.com LISTEN NOW
——————————————————————
TURN US ON! - G98.7FM.com LISTEN NOW
FOLLOW US! - TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | MIXCLOUD
LIKE US! - FACEBOOKBack to the Sports