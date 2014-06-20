LISTEN LIVE NOW
England in South Africa: Captain Joe Root hits fluent 72 in first warm-up match
England captain Joe Root scores an unbeaten 72 on day one of his side's two-day warm-up match against a Cricket South Africa Invitation XI in Benoni. Click here to read full story
