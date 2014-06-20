LISTEN LIVE NOW
ON AIR NOW
Your Eveinings With Bonde with MC Bonde
MC Bonde
G98.7FM > Sports > Everybody has a price

     Everybody has a price

February 25, 2020
We'd all like to think that we don't have a price, but we do. There's your personal net worth - your total assets value after liabilities and recurring expenses and there's public value, an organisation's perceived contribution to society - both of which are quantifiable, one more than the other. On the other hand, your occupational net worth is not so easily determined as several factors have bearing on what levels of compensation competing job seekers can... Click here to read full story

——————————————————————

TURN US ON! - G98.7FM.com LISTEN NOW

FOLLOW US! - TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | MIXCLOUD

LIKE US! - FACEBOOK

Back to the Sports
Related posts