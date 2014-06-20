LISTEN LIVE NOW
FA Cup: Oxford equalise against Newcastle in stoppage time with Nathan Holland volley
Nathan Holland's "outstanding" volley draws Oxford United level with Premier League Newcastle in stoppage time of their FA Cup fourth-round tie. Click here to read full story
