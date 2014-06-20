LISTEN LIVE NOW
Fifa Club World Cup: Al-Sadd 2-6 Esperance Sportive de Tunis highlights
0 COMMENTS
Eight goals, three penalties, a hat-trick and a red card as Esperance Sportive de Tunis beat Al-Sadd 6-2 in the fifth-place play-off at the Club World Cup. Click here to read full story
