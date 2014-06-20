LISTEN LIVE NOW
Fifa Club World Cup: Roberto Firmino scores the winning goal as Liverpool beat Flamengo 1-0
Roberto Firmino scores in extra-time to seal victory for Liverpool against Flamengo in the Fifa Club World Cup Final. Click here to read full story
