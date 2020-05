     Fight Talk: Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather, Eddie Hearn, Tyson Fury

Conor McGregor says he will win the "inevitable" rematch with Floyd Mayweather, Tyson Fury won't give Deontay Wilder step-aside money & fans welcome Eddie Hearn's garden party, plus more in this week's Fight Talk. Click here to read full story

