Fight Talk: Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather, Eddie Hearn, Tyson Fury
Conor McGregor says he will win the "inevitable" rematch with Floyd Mayweather, Tyson Fury won't give Deontay Wilder step-aside money & fans welcome Eddie Hearn's garden party, plus more in this week's Fight Talk. Click here to read full story
