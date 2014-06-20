LISTEN LIVE NOW
Flamengo 0-1 Liverpool: Roberto Firmino's extra-time strike delivers first Club World Cup
Roberto Firmino scores in extra time as Liverpool claim their first Fifa Club World Cup triumph against Brazilian champions Flamengo in Qatar. Click here to read full story
