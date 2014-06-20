LISTEN LIVE NOW
ON AIR NOW
Mid Day with Red with Red
G98.7FM > NEWS > Football Focus: James Maddison says #PlayersTogether 'handled brilliantly' by captains

     Football Focus: James Maddison says #PlayersTogether 'handled brilliantly' by captains

0 COMMENTS
Leicester City's James Maddison tells Football Focus that the #PlayersTogether initiative to distribute funds to the NHS was "handled brilliantly" by Premier League club captains. Click here to read full story

——————————————————————

TURN US ON! - G98.7FM.com LISTEN NOW

FOLLOW US! - TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | SOUNDCLOUD

LIKE US! - FACEBOOK

Back to the NEWS

Comments are closed.