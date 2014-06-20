     HEART trainees attend STEAM conference in National Career Awareness Week

LISTEN LIVE NOW
HEART trainees attend STEAM conference in National Career Awareness WeekFebruary 17, 2020
Hundreds of HEART trainees and other students from all over Jamaica grasped the opportunity to get exposure to hands-on demonstrations as well as new and emerging careers in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at a conference held at Knutsford Court Hotel in Kingston. Click here to read full story
