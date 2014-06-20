LISTEN LIVE NOW
Is intellectual property law a good career choice?February 3, 2020
That was one of the questions with which students of Norman Manley Law School contended this past week as the Norman Manley Law Students' Association hosted Career Week.Chad Lawrence, associate of Samuda & Johnson, attorney-at-law, helped them arrive at an asnwer when he spoke Monday about the importance of the practice of intellectual property law not just in Jamaica but across the world. Click here to read full story
