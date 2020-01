     'It's Christmas for the new year!'

Students and teachers of New Works Primary School in Savanna-La-Mar, Westmoreland, are expected to have an enhanced teaching and learning experience with the recent handover of computers to the school by the JN Bank Member Advisory Council (MAC).The school, with a population of 200 students, previously had only two computers. The JN donation takes the total to eight. Click here to read full story

