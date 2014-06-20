LISTEN LIVE NOW
     It's Oneika!

March 10, 2020
A week ago, development studies master's student Oneika Young was convinced her efforts to come out ahead in a business start-up competition had been dashed. Imagine her feeling then, when on Thursday the South South Collective named her winner of its Creative Enterprise Challenge. Click here to read full story

