     Ja National Service Corps multipurpose building set to improve training delivery

February 17, 2020
The Government says it's on a mission to implement programmes aimed at empowering young people through skills training and work placement opportunities.Speaking at the official opening of the $500-million Jamaica National Service Corps (JNSC) Multipurpose Building at Up Park Camp in Kingston, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said programmes such as the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) are geared at engaging unattached youth in a meaningful... Click here to read full story

