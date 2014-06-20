LISTEN LIVE NOW
ON AIR NOW
Your Eveinings With Bonde with MC Bonde
MC Bonde
G98.7FM > Sports > JLP councillor, aviator shortlisted for Commonwealth Young Person of the Year

     JLP councillor, aviator shortlisted for Commonwealth Young Person of the Year

February 25, 2020
Jamaicans Stephen McCubbin and Samuel Neil are among the 16 young people from around the world who have been shortlisted for the 2020 Commonwealth Youth Awards.McCubbin, Jamaica Labour Party councillor-caretaker for the Vineyard Town Division, and Neil, safety manager at Airways International were nominated based on ther charitable work and the ways they align with the UN sustainabale development goals. Click here to read full story

——————————————————————

TURN US ON! - G98.7FM.com LISTEN NOW

FOLLOW US! - TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | MIXCLOUD

LIKE US! - FACEBOOK

Back to the Sports
Related posts