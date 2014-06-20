     JSSE targets support for Alpha Institute

LISTEN LIVE NOW
JSSE targets support for Alpha InstituteFebruary 17, 2020
The Consulate of Jamaica in Philadelphia, last week, formalised its commitment to raise capital for the Alpha Institute in Jamaica so that it can continue to provide training and other opportunities for the young men it serves.The 140-year-old institute, formerly known as the Alpha Boys' School, has a long history of helping young men take control of their future through a mix of social services and academic and skills training, including music. Click here to read full story
