LISTEN LIVE NOW
ON AIR NOW
Sugar Daddy's Live-To_Air with The Way We Groove
G98.7FM > NEWS > Kevin de Bruyne: Pep Guardiola hails midfielder's performance in Leicester win

     Kevin de Bruyne: Pep Guardiola hails midfielder's performance in Leicester win

0 COMMENTS
Kevin de Bruyne's "incredible" display in Manchester City's win over Leicester "was the best he has played in a long time", says boss Pep Guardiola. Click here to read full story

——————————————————————

TURN US ON! - G98.7FM.com LISTEN NOW

FOLLOW US! - TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | SOUNDCLOUD

LIKE US! - FACEBOOK

Back to the NEWS

Comments are closed.