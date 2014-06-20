LISTEN LIVE NOW
ON AIR NOW
G Drive with Kerry Lee Crawford
Kerry Lee Crawford
G98.7FM > NEWS > Kiki Bertens column: Australian Open run gives optimism for French Open

     Kiki Bertens column: Australian Open run gives optimism for French Open

0 COMMENTS
Kiki Bertens reflects on her Australian Open run, explains why she is extra motivated for Roland Garros and how she finally managed to fit in an escape room game. Click here to read full story

——————————————————————

TURN US ON! - G98.7FM.com LISTEN NOW

FOLLOW US! - TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | SOUNDCLOUD

LIKE US! - FACEBOOK

Back to the NEWS

Comments are closed.