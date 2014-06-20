LISTEN LIVE NOW
February 3, 2020
Students of Lalyce Gray Basic School enjoy refeshments during intermission at the staging the Jamaica Junior Theatre Company's production of Mary Poppins at Phillip Sherlock Centre for the Creative Arts at the University of the West Indies, Mona, on Saturday, January 18, 2020.They are among close to 250 students from their school and Boys' Town Infant and Primary who enjoyed the classical musical courtesy of  CB Facey Foundation. Click here to read full story

