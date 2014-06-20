LISTEN LIVE NOW
ON AIR NOW
G Drive with Kerry Lee Crawford
Kerry Lee Crawford
G98.7FM > Sports > Medical students say UWI Toronto Gala scholarships lifeline to dreams

     Medical students say UWI Toronto Gala scholarships lifeline to dreams

January 28, 2020
Medical faculty students Clifton Thompson and Natasha St Cyr are completing their degrees at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, with assistance from UWI Toronto Gala Scholarship programme. Click here to read full story

——————————————————————

TURN US ON! - G98.7FM.com LISTEN NOW

FOLLOW US! - TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | MIXCLOUD

LIKE US! - FACEBOOK

Back to the Sports
Related posts