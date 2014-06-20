     NCU lecturer named Educator of the Year

LISTEN LIVE NOW
ON AIR NOW
G98.7FM The Way We Groove with The Way We Groove
NCU lecturer named Educator of the YearFebruary 3, 2020
It did not come as a shock to the Northern Caribbean University (NCU) fraternity that Dr Patience Bazuaye-Alonge, Arton Wedderburn, Lucinda Peart, and Dr Marilyn Anderson captured awards at the recent Joint Committee on Tertiary Education (JCTE) awards ceremony.After all, the four are consistently high achievers in their respective fields and capacities. Click here to read full story
TURN US ON! - G98.7FM.com LISTEN NOW
——————————————————————
TURN US ON! - G98.7FM.com LISTEN NOW
FOLLOW US! - TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | MIXCLOUD
LIKE US! - FACEBOOKBack to the Sports