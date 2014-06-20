LISTEN LIVE NOW
ON AIR NOW
Your Eveinings With Bonde with MC Bonde
MC Bonde
G98.7FM > Sports > NCU proposes bauxite dirt for cement

     NCU proposes bauxite dirt for cement

February 25, 2020
The use of red dirt from the bauxite extraction process to produce cement, which can be used to build roads is one of several research findings contained in a book presented by Northern Caribbean University Professor, Mark Harris (second left) to Prime Minister Andrew Holness (second right). Click here to read full story

——————————————————————

TURN US ON! - G98.7FM.com LISTEN NOW

FOLLOW US! - TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | MIXCLOUD

LIKE US! - FACEBOOK

Back to the Sports
Related posts