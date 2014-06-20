     NCU proposes bauxite dirt for cement

LISTEN LIVE NOW
NCU proposes bauxite dirt for cementFebruary 25, 2020
The use of red dirt from the bauxite extraction process to produce cement, which can be used to build roads is one of several research findings contained in a book presented by Northern Caribbean University Professor, Mark Harris (second left) to Prime Minister Andrew Holness (second right). Click here to read full story
