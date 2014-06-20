LISTEN LIVE NOW
ON AIR NOW
Delroy G Showcase with Delroy G
Neil Lennon: 'Football will mean a lot more to a lot of people when it returns'
0 COMMENTS
Celtic's Neil Lennon reflects on 10 years in management and reckons football will take on greater significance when it returns from this enforced break. Click here to read full story
TURN US ON! - G98.7FM.com LISTEN NOW
——————————————————————
TURN US ON! - G98.7FM.com LISTEN NOW
FOLLOW US! - TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | SOUNDCLOUD
LIKE US! - FACEBOOKBack to the NEWS