LISTEN LIVE NOW
ON AIR NOW
G Drive with Kerry Lee Crawford
Kerry Lee Crawford
G98.7FM > Sports > Sir Roy Augier receives UWI Chancellor's Medal

     Sir Roy Augier receives UWI Chancellor's Medal

January 28, 2020
Noted Caribbean historian and professor emeritus in history at The University of the West Indies (The UWI), Sir Roy Augier is the 2020 recipient of The UWI Chancellor's Medal.He was honoured at a ceremony at The UWI Regional Headquarters Building, Mona, two Fridays ago when the medal was presented to him by Chancellor Robert Bermudez. Click here to read full story

——————————————————————

TURN US ON! - G98.7FM.com LISTEN NOW

FOLLOW US! - TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | MIXCLOUD

LIKE US! - FACEBOOK

Back to the Sports
Related posts