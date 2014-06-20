     Sir Roy Augier receives UWI Chancellor's Medal

LISTEN LIVE NOW
Sir Roy Augier receives UWI Chancellor's MedalJanuary 28, 2020
Noted Caribbean historian and professor emeritus in history at The University of the West Indies (The UWI), Sir Roy Augier is the 2020 recipient of The UWI Chancellor's Medal.He was honoured at a ceremony at The UWI Regional Headquarters Building, Mona, two Fridays ago when the medal was presented to him by Chancellor Robert Bermudez. Click here to read full story
