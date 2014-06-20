LISTEN LIVE NOW
Son Heung-min: Tottenham forward wins award as South Korea military service ends
Tottenham forward Son Heung-min completes his mandatory military service in South Korea - and wins an award for the best performance. Click here to read full story
