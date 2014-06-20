LISTEN LIVE NOW
US Grand Prix: Katie Ormerod takes bronze in snowboard slopestyle
Watch Katie Ormerod's bronze medal-winning run in the snowboard slopestyle at the US Grand Prix as she secured a third successive podium finish. Click here to read full story
