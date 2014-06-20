LISTEN LIVE NOW
     UWI, Brock University launch Institute for Canada-Caribbean Affairs

February 25, 2020
The University of the West Indies (The UWI) is describing as historic, last Monday's launch of a joint institute with Brock University to promote, transform, and upgrade 200 years of solid relations that have facilitated Caribbean development.The launch ceremony was followed by a two-day symposium on Canada-Caribbean relations. Click here to read full story

