     UWI, Brock University launch Institute for Canada-Caribbean Affairs

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) is describing as historic, last Monday's launch of a joint institute with Brock University to promote, transform, and upgrade 200 years of solid relations that have facilitated Caribbean development.The launch ceremony was followed by a two-day symposium on Canada-Caribbean relations. Click here to read full story

——————————————————————

TURN US ON! - G98.7FM.com LISTEN NOW



FOLLOW US! - TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | MIXCLOUD

LIKE US! - FACEBOOK