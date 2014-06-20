LISTEN LIVE NOW
ON AIR NOW
Mid Day with Red with Red
G98.7FM > Sports > UWI Open Campus and ACCA sign MOU

     UWI Open Campus and ACCA sign MOU

February 17, 2020
This is a “long overdue relationship”, said pro vice-chancellor and principal of The University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus Dr Luz Longsworth at the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), “which will create an active partnership... involved at all levels where we can have mutual benefit and together extend our footprint across the... Click here to read full story

——————————————————————

TURN US ON! - G98.7FM.com LISTEN NOW

FOLLOW US! - TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | MIXCLOUD

LIKE US! - FACEBOOK

Back to the Sports
Related posts