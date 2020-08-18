Vanvleet leads the way for Toronto in Game 1 over the Nets

The Raptors take Game 1 with Vanvleet, Lowry & Gasol Celebrating

The Toronto Raptors made a statement last night (Aug. 17) with Fred VanVleet leading the way with 30 points to triumph over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs.

The Raptors shot a phenomenal 22-44 (50%) from the 3-Point line as a unit, while Serge Ibaka came off the bench with 22 points & Pascal Siakam recording a double-double with 18 points & 11 rebounds.

The Raps dominated the first half and never trailed the whole game which ended in a 134-110 win for the defending champs!

Game 2 in Florida is slated for a Wednesday Afternoon start.