     VOCABULARY BUILDER

VOCABULARY BUILDERFebruary 25, 2020
gullywasher[ guhl-ee-wosh-er, -waw-sher ] nounChiefly Midland and Western US.Definition: a usually short, heavy rainstorm.WHAT IS THE ORIGIN OF GULLYWASHER?Gullywasher, “a short, heavy rainstorm,” is a dialect and regional word in the US Midwest and West. The first half of the word is a variant pronunciation of gullet “throat, esophagus,” from Middle English golet, gulet, from Old French goulet,... Click here to read full story
