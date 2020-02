     Women's T20 World Cup highlights: Lizelle Lee stars as South Africa beat Thailand

Lizelle Lee stars, scoring 101 off just 60 balls, as South Africa comprehensively beat Thailand by 113 runs in their Women's T20 World Cup game in Canberra, Australia. Click here to read full story

