2021 BAFTA Awards

Surprises were in store at the 74th annual British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) presentation on April 11.

Newcomer Bukky Bakray won the Rising Star award for her role in Rocks and Anthony Hopkins won the Leading Actor award for his role as a man with dementia in The Father, beating favourite Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

The late Boseman won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

Boseman is favoured to win the Best Actor Oscar at a ceremony on April 25. Hopkins is also in the running for that statuette.

Bakray starred as Shola, aka Rocks, who at 15 must look after her younger brother Emmanuel, when their mother abandons them in east London.

In an emotional speech, Bakray paid tribute to the rapper DMX, who died on April 9, as well as recently-deceased friends and family.

“Sleep well to everyone else who died last year and this year,” she said, “who went to bed infinitely. I truly believe that it is the love and light that you have left on this universe which is holding us all today.”

Daniel Kaluuya collected more silverware for his role as Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton, in Judas and the Black Messiah. Kaluuya won the best supporting actor awards at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild.

Kaluuya thanked Hampton and said, “It’s an honour to be a vessel for him.” He also thanked three cultural figures from his childhood, “Cathy Tyson, Roy Williams and Ashley Walters, for being a light and guiding the way.”

Remi Weekes, the writer and director of the acclaimed horror His House, accepted the BAFTA for Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer award.

He thanked the minority voices who inspired him including, “black and brown and queer people who nurtured me and lifted me up. I look forward to doing to same for you.”

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom won BAFTAs for Best Costume Design and Best Make Up & Hair.

The 2021 BAFTAS were the most inclusive in the organization’s history as sixteen of the 24 acting nominees were people of colour. In 2020, they were all white.

SOURCES: BAFTA.ORG, GOLDENGLOBES.COM, OSCARS.ORG, SAGAWARDS.ORG, THEGUARDIAN.COM