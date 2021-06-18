Taraji P. Henson, the Golden Globe winning actor, filmmaker and philanthropist, will host the 2021 BET Awards show on June 27.

Henson won her Golden Globe for her role as Cookie Lynn in the hit musical drama, Empire and starred in the Academy Award nominated film Hidden Figures as NASA mathematician Katherine G. Johnson.

“For more than 20 years, the BET Awards have been a celebration of Black creativity, art and excellence,” Henson said.

“Returning live, this year’s show will be unlike anything we have ever seen before, and I am honored to be sharing the stage with so many powerful and prolific women in music and entertainment. The BET Awards will once again be at the forefront of Black culture.”

The BET Awards honour the best in music, television, film, and sports.

The nominees were announced recently and rappers Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby share the lead with seven nominations each. They are followed by Cardi B and Drake with five nominations apiece.

During the June 27 ceremony, Queen Latifah will receive the Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

The GRAMMY award-winning musician was the first hip-hop artist to earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.

Latifah is the executive producer and star of The Equalizer television reboot and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 2002 musical Chicago.

Latifah’s honour is fitting as the BET Awards’ theme for 2021 is the Year of the Black Woman.

SOURCES: BET.COM, ETCANADA.COM, INDIEWIRE.COM