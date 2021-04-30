The 2021 Billboard Music Award nominees were announced April 29 and The Weeknd leads with 16 nominations. That’s 16 more nominations then he received for the 63rd Grammy Awards earlier this year.

The Weeknd is up for top male artist, top R&B artist, and top Billboard 200 album for After Hours.

He’s also a finalist for Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Radio Songs Artist.

His hit “Blinding Lights” was the No. 1 song of 2020 and is the only solo track nominated for the top Hot 100 song.

American rapper DaBaby is second with 11 nominations. He’s up against The Weeknd and fellow Torontonian Drake for Top Hot 100 Artist and Top Streaming Songs Artist.

Drake is nominated in seven categories including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Rap Artist.

The late hip-hop stars Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD are finalists for 10 and seven awards, respectively. They are competing in seven categories, including top artist.

Juice WRLD was 21 when he died of a seizure in December 2019.

Pop Smoke was just 20 when he was shot and killed in February 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for Top Female Artist and Top Rap Female Artist where she battles Cardi B and Saweetie.

“WAP” by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion is up for Top Rap Song and “B.S.” by Jhené Aiko featuring H.E.R. is up for Top R&B Song.

The Billboard Music Award finalists and winners are based on key fan indicators including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement. This year’s awards are based on the charts from March 21, 2020 to April 3, 2021

The winners will be announced on May 23.

SOURCES: BILLBOARD.COM, CBC.CA