2021 Hall of Fame Inductees

Tina Turner, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, and Todd James “LL Cool J” Smith are heading to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Hall announced inductees for the class of 2021 on May 13.

Turner and JAY-Z will be inducted in the Performer Category, and LL Cool J is receiving a Musical Excellence Award.

Turner is being honoured for her solo work. She was inducted in 1991 as half of the duo Ike and Tina Turner.

She made her solo breakthrough in 1984 with her five-time platinum album Private Dancer. The record included seven hit singles and “What’s Love Got to Do With It” won her three Grammy Awards.

JAY-Z is making history as the third solo rap artist to be inducted in his first year of eligibility. The Hall of Fame notes that his impact extends beyond music to fashion, sports ownership, and music streaming. In JAY-Z’s own words, “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man.”

Rapper/actor LL Cool J was nominated six times in the Performer category, starting in 2010, without winning induction. According to the Hall of Fame, “LL Cool J epitomizes the entrepreneurial musician. He leveraged his music career into successful ventures in movies, television, fashion, and fitness. The empires run by Beyoncé, JAY-Z, 50 Cent, and Diddy owe him a debt of gratitude. He didn’t open the door – he smashed it wide open, creating opportunities for anyone who picked up a mic.”

Artists who appeared on the 2021 ballot but were inducted include Dionne Warwick, Chaka Khan, Mary J. Blige, and the late Fela Kuti.

Over 1,200 ballots were sent to the international voting body that includes living inductees, historians and members of the music industry. An artist’s musical influence, length and depth of career and their body of work are some factors considered during the voting process.

