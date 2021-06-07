The Weeknd was the big winner at the 2021 JUNO Awards.

The R&B star went home with five JUNOs, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for After Hours, and Single of the Year for his hit, “Blinding Lights”. He also took home the Songwriter Of The Year award.

With 15 awards overall, the Toronto-based singer is the sixth most awarded artist in JUNO history.

2021 is the 50th anniversary of the JUNOs, which honour the best in Canadian music, and are presented by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS).

The celebrations started with the Opening Night Awards on June 4 and culminated in a star-filled ceremony on June 6. The winners were announced live and many appeared over webcams to accept their awards.

The JUNOs celebrated 30 years of Canadian rap with performances by Maestro Fresh Wes, Jully Black, Nav, and others.

In 1991 Wes won the first JUNO in the rap category for Rap Recording of the Year for his hit single, “Let Your Backbone Slide”.

This year, TOBi took home the Rap Recording of the Year award for his album, Elements Vol. 1. The Brampton-raised rapper performed at the opening gala.

In 2022, the JUNO Awards will expand the rap category and present awards for Rap Album/EP of the year and Rap Single of the Year.

In the R&B category, The Weeknd added to his haul with the JUNO for Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year while singer Savannah Ré took home the award for Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year.

The JUNO for Dance Recording of the Year went to Montreal-based Kaytranada for his album, Bubba.

In 2022, the JUNOs will present a new dance award for Underground Dance Recording of the Year.

History was made as WondaGurl took home the Jack Richardson Producer of the Year JUNO. She is the first Black woman to win the award for tracks with the late rapper Pop Smoke and the Travis Scott-led Jackboys.

Here is a list of other notable JUNO winners:

REGGAE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“I Pray” by TÖME and Sean Kingston

VOCAL JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR

With You by Sammy Jackson

JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR: SOLO

Elegant Traveler by Jocelyn Gould

JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR: GROUP

The reMission by Andy Milne and Unison

CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN/GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

THE WAY by Shawna Cain

INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Fine Line by Harry Styles

WORLD MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Espiral by OKAN

RECORDING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Serban Ghenea

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“NO ONE’S IN THE ROOM” by Jessie Reyez

JUNO FAN CHOICE AWARD

Shawn Mendes

SOURCES: CBC.CA, CTVNEWS.CA, JUNOAWARDS.CA