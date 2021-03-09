2021 JUNO Nominees

The 50th Annual JUNO Awards nominations are out, and The Weeknd leads everyone with six nominations.

A total of 225 nominations were announced on March 9 by The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences during a virtual presentation.

Toronto is the host city for the awards’ 50th anniversary, but the awards presentation will be presented to an at-home-only audience. Filming will take place at several iconic musical landmarks from across the country, including Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

Following his success at the Super Bowl halftime show, The Weeknd looks to win big when the awards are presented on Sunday, May 16.

Hopefully, a JUNO win, or two, will make up for the R&B star’s zero nominations at the 2021 Grammy awards.

The “Blinding Lights” singer is up for the JUNO Fan Choice Award, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year.

Other nominees include Jessie Reyez and Alessia Cara.

Reyez is up for five awards including Artist of the year, Songwriter of the Year and Contemporary R&B Recording Of The Year.

Cara faces off against Reyez and The Weeknd for Songwriter of the Year.

The Reggae Recording Of The Year category features “Give it All” by Ammoye, Blessed with “Black Man,” Dubmatix’s “Roots Rock” featuring Micah Shemaiah, Lasai & Big Sugar, “Let it be Done” by Kirk Diamond, and “I Pray” by Töme and Sean Kingston.

In the Rap Recording of the Year category, Toronto rappers 88Glam, Nav, and Tobi are all in the running.

Charlotte Day Wilson featuring Syd and Savannah Ré are nominated in the Traditional R&B/Soul Recording Of The Year category.

In fact, Savannah Re is the first artist to be nominated for JUNOs for both Contemporary R&B Recording Of The Year and Traditional R&B/Soul Recording Of The Year at the Juno Awards.

Fans can vote online for the 2021 JUNO Fan Choice Award. Nominees include The Weeknd, Sean Mendes and Nav. Voting closes on March 16 at 9 pm ET.

SOURCES: CBC.CA, JUNOAWARDS.CA