A wide-scale investigation has been launched following the attempted assassination of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Sunday morning

According to police reports, at least one person was killed and
several others injured in the city of Gonaives as Henry and his
entourage left a church service that was held to
commemorate the country’s 218th anniversary of political
independence.
As heavily armed gangs that control the area fired in the
direction of the official delegation, the Prime Minister was
quickly removed from the area.
The police say that the man, whose identity has not been
released, was killed in the middle of the shootout between an
armed gang and the security personnel who were protecting
the Prime Minister and other officials.
The mass was held despite reported threats from the armed
group, which warned Henry not to come to the city.