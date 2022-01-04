A wide-scale investigation has been launched following the attempted assassination of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Sunday morning

According to police reports, at least one person was killed and

several others injured in the city of Gonaives as Henry and his

entourage left a church service that was held to

commemorate the country’s 218th anniversary of political

independence.

As heavily armed gangs that control the area fired in the

direction of the official delegation, the Prime Minister was

quickly removed from the area.

The police say that the man, whose identity has not been

released, was killed in the middle of the shootout between an

armed gang and the security personnel who were protecting

the Prime Minister and other officials.

The mass was held despite reported threats from the armed

group, which warned Henry not to come to the city.