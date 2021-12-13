Afri-Can FoodBasket says black community in Toronto are finding it more difficult to provide food for themselves and family

Source: Afri-Can FoodBasket Google maps photos

Program Coordinator of the Afri-Can FoodBasket Zakiya Tafari says, many people in the black community in Toronto are finding it more difficult to provide food for themselves and family.

He says the Afri-Can FoodBasket has been providing food to the community that is culturally specific.

Tafari says it’s also difficult for many in the black community to maintain their cultural diet and to eat healthy.

The Afri-Can Food Basket, is a non-profit organization that supports food justice in Toronto’s African, Caribbean and Black (ACB) communities.